Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man

Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II
Robert "Randy" Randall Kilgore II
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a missing Lake Charles man after he ran off during a police stop, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II, was last seen on Luke Powers Rd. at the Yogi Bear RV Park around 3 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2021.

Detectives say early that morning, Randy and a friend were entering the Yogi Bear RV Park when they were pulled over by police.  Randy became paranoid and took off into the woods, on the foot. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Killgore was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.  Both of his ears are pierced and he wears a ring on his wedding finger.  He has a small scar on his forehead and a long scar that runs from the base of his neck to his ear, which is visible when his hair is short.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Killgore’s whereabouts to please call Detective Shelly Trahan with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-431-1331.

