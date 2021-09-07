Authorities investigating after gunfire heard near McNeese campus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating after reports of shots being fired near McNeese and Common Street in front of the University dorms, according to Lake Charles Police.

McNeese says there is currently no danger to the campus and that there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

Lake Charles Police say the incident occurred in front of the Sallier/Bel Gardens Dorm apartments and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.