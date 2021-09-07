Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The Women’s Fall Conference is back and better than ever! This special day is designed to highlight and empower women to make a difference in SWLA. Workshops, a Marketplace and inspiring keynote speaker make this the go-to conference for women across the area.

Choose from 20 different workshops covering a variety of topics. You can learn more about the things that interest you with topics such as how to build a beautiful outdoor space, self defense, getting a better nights sleep and much more.

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Marilu Henner, star of hit television series “Taxi” and “Evening Shade”, and New York Times Best Selling author of 10 health, memory, parenting and lifestyle improvement books.

Attendees will also be able to visit the Marketplace - a highlight of the Conference every year. Two floors of the Lake Charles Civic Center will be filled with information, fashion, jewelry, health, and local interest booths. There will be lots of giveaways at the Sponsor and Vendor booths as well!

The 2021 Women’s Fall Conference will be held October 21st at the Lake Charles Civic Center. To register for the event, or to find out more about becoming a Marketplace vendor - click here.

