SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 5, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2021.

James Anthony Lyons, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.

Denasia Chelle Page, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage.

Catrayle Janice Nche Mills, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage; contempt of court.

Tyren Edward Williams, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnathan Jacoby Carmouche, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Rozell Andre Randell, 36, Beaumont, TX: Third offense DWI; careless operation.

Melinda Gail Blakely, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability; owner must secure registration.

Santana Nashell Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greg Steven Adams, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); home invasion; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Ann Landry, 54, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

