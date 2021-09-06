50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Dixie Inn child

Missing Dixie Inn child
Missing Dixie Inn child(Louisiana State Police)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dixie Inn, LA (KPLC) - An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a child that is believed to be in imminent danger, according to the Dixie Inn Police Department.

Xander Scriber has been reported missing from his home on Southfield Park Rd. He was last seen on Sept. 5, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Scriber is a two-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes.  He is approximately 24″ - 30″ tall and weighs about 34 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.

Authorities are searching for his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, who is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Scriber is a 38-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes.  He is approximately 6′03″ tall and weighs about 235 pounds.  He is possibly driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Storms make a return just in time for Labor Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for Labor Day, slightly cooler week ahead
Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance advises residents affected by Hurricane Ida
Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
THE INVESTIGATORS: 7 dead as nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida