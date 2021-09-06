Police searching for missing Dixie Inn child

Dixie Inn, LA (KPLC) - An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a child that is believed to be in imminent danger, according to the Dixie Inn Police Department.

Xander Scriber has been reported missing from his home on Southfield Park Rd. He was last seen on Sept. 5, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Scriber is a two-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 24″ - 30″ tall and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.

Authorities are searching for his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber, who is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Scriber is a 38-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′03″ tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass displaying Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

