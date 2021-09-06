50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will provide another update Tuesday on Ida recovery efforts

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is continuing to hold news conferences to update the public about the state’s latest recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

His next media briefing will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m.

He will speak from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Cooler temperatures arriving for this evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out through the overnight, feeling more pleasant into Tuesday
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
WATCH LIVE: Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller updates Ida recovery
Boil advisory for parts of Longville
Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown laid to rest on last Friday.
Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown laid to rest last Friday
Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown laid to rest on last Friday.
Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown laid to rest last Friday