FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms today, then turning less humid tonight

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the first full week of September ahead of us, the forecast is right on schedule with a couple of fronts this week to spice up the forecast. The first front today will move through the area by this afternoon. It’s already sparking up some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with those chances remaining at around 40% for the next several hours. By the time we head into tonight, showers will quickly taper off and temperatures will eventually fall into the upper 60s overnight.

Behind the front, some drier weather and less humid conditions will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances less than 20%. Humidity values will slowly begin to creep up through mid-week but another front on Thursday will again lower humidity levels by the end of the workweek and weekend. There won’t be enough moisture returning ahead of this next front, so rain chances remain minimal as it moves through. Dry weather continues through the upcoming weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Larry in the open waters of the Atlantic. Larry has become the 3rd major hurricane of the season, while the area of potential development in the Gulf remains at 30% this week. A push toward the northeastern Gulf later this week will keep it out of our hair regardless of development as it gets swept east by a front. There are no tropical threats to Louisiana this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

