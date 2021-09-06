FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out through the overnight, feeling more pleasant into Tuesday

Cooler temperatures arriving for this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After this mornings showers and storms we are beginning to dry things out as the front continues to push southward bringing in drier air and that will stick around through much of the week. If you are a fan of of lower humidity and plenty of sunshine then the next few days are going to be perfect for you as we see temperatures near average with abundant sunshine.

Humidity values drop as we head into the middle part of the week (KPLC)

Moving through the rest of the evening skies will continue to clear and that will allow for temperatures to cool throughout the night. Winds have already begun to turn back out of the north and that will help to drop our dew points to fall back into the middle and upper 60′s by Tuesday morning. With that being said a very comfortable start will be around for Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 60′s for areas north of I-10 and upper 60′s to near 70. Sunshine returns in full force for our Tuesday afternoon and that will help to boost our temperatures into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Good news is the rain chances remain very low as high pressure begins to build across the area and it will help to keep the sunshine around and rain chances.

Drier and more pleasant pattern taking shape (KPLC)

Our cool mornings continue throughout much of the week as we start in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with clear starts each morning. Any outdoor plans this week will be just fine as rain chances remain out of the forecast. Temperatures during the afternoons remain fairly steady in the lower 90′s, but with dew points remaining on the lower end it will have a much more pleasant feel to be outside. The main driving force for our weather, which is the jet stream will retreat far to the north and that’s why high pressure will be staying for and extended period of time. It’s also a benefit for us in regards to the tropics as things will remain quiet for Southwest Louisiana as the high acts as a shield blocking any systems from getting close.

Any yard-work that you may have will be just fine through the rest of the week (KPLC)

Heading into next weekend we will see a slow increase in humidity as high pressure begins to slide to the east and that will mean a return of our southerly winds and the first thing we will notice is warmer evenings and mornings with temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s. Outdoor plans for next weekend look to be fine at this time as rain chances stay low until we reach next week. Not much change with the tropics as Larry continues to churn in the Atlantic and that will slide east of Bermuda and work its way to the north and east as it’s picked up by a front. The area in the Gulf still has a 30% chance of developing, but will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana as the moisture is lifted into portions of Florida before it moves into the Atlantic. Enjoy the refreshing starts the next few mornings and all of the sunshine!

Not much change with the tropics over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

