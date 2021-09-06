Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown laid to rest last Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week we told you about the passing of Lake Charles Fire Department Chief Training Officer Kenneth Brown.

Last Friday, he was laid to rest.

“Genuine, understanding, and always willing to help.”

Those are the three words that Captain Joseph Dantley used to describe his friend and colleague, Kenneth Brown.

“If you’re going to remember him by anything, remember him by a cup of coffee, you know, and always have one waiting on you no matter what time of day it was,” he said.

Friday morning family, friends, and colleagues gathered at University Baptist Church and Prien Memorial Park as they laid to rest Kenneth Brown after losing his battle with cancer.

“We always try to respect our people, you know, they dedicate a lot of time, a lot of time in this department,” said Captain Brent Sarvaunt.

A funeral procession took place as they left University Baptist Church, heading to Prien Memorial Park, where they held services.

Captain Sarvaunt told 7 News that Brown was always there when someone needed something.

“If we had anything that we’d ever needed, he bent over backward for us whether it was gear supplies, medical stuff, you know, he always made sure the guys online had what we needed,” he said.

Captain Steven Willis shares a story about their first day on the job.

“I couldn’t go to sleep at night nervous, scared, or whatever,” he said. “Just nervous for the first day on the job, finally went to sleep, we made a run that night, sometime during the night, and I didn’t hear the alarm go off. I woke up to Kenneth hollering at me: Willis get up, let’s go, let’s go. So that was a joke between me and him, you know the last 23 years.”

I did ask him how he hopes Brown is remembered, and this is what he had to say.

“Just the way he was, you know, always there with his laugh,” he said. “Being there for people and their worst times in funerals and every time just there to give yourself and sacrifice his family life to help others.”

Captain Willis said that Brown was the go-to guy.

He said he was always there to give a hand to anybody that needed it.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.