VB: Cowgirls lose to the Lady Cougars on the road

HOUSTON, Texas—McNeese volleyball fell 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 21-25) to Houston in its final match of the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup Saturday morning to end tournament play with a 1-2 record. McNeese (4-3) was led in kills by Regan Stiawalt’s 11.

Lizzy Low led the Cowgirls with 14 digs, and Haylin Gordon was credited with four blocks. Low and Ceci Harness both ended the match with three service aces apiece.

Houston remained undefeated at 5-0 on the year and was led by Isabel Theut and Abbie Jackson who both had 10 kills apiece. Rachel Tullos ended the match with eight blocks.

McNeese will return home Tuesday to host UL-Monroe at 6:30 p.m.

