SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 4, 2021.

Wardella Ann Savage, 34, New Orleans: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.

Tamerika Nechelle Ozane, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Osborn James Freeman, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; registration of sex offenders and child predators.

Paulette Hodges Ardoin, 69, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Misty Savoie Istre, 38, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; careless operation; vehicle license required; no seat belt; secretary to require periodical inspection.

Nigel Allen Breaux, 24, Lafayette: Simple battery; cruelty to juveniles; simple assault.

