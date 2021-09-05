50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 4, 2021.

Wardella Ann Savage, 34, New Orleans: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace.

Tamerika Nechelle Ozane, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Osborn James Freeman, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; registration of sex offenders and child predators.

Paulette Hodges Ardoin, 69, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Misty Savoie Istre, 38, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; careless operation; vehicle license required; no seat belt; secretary to require periodical inspection.

Nigel Allen Breaux, 24, Lafayette: Simple battery; cruelty to juveniles; simple assault.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Rain chances remain low, but there are a few showers and storms around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon to start Labor Day Weekend, few storms possible in Monday
Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation
Eight more senior living sites in New Orleans deemed unfit; 5 deaths under investigation
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2021