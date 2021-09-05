50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

State Fire Marshal’s assessment of homes underway following Hurricane Ida

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has assessed around 45,000 homes in the week following Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, Aug. 29, devastating large portions of Southeast Louisiana.

Of the homes the Fire Marshal’s Office has assessed so far, 7,000 received major damage from Ida, and 1,900 were totally destroyed.

However, the Fire Marshal’s Office still has more homes to survey.

“There are many, many more residences to be assessed,” Edwards said.

Edwards spoke Sunday afternoon in St. James Parish after touring St. James and Assumption parishes.

St. James is one of five parishes that remain completely without power. St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche, and Terrebonne are the others.

At the time Edwards spoke Sunday afternoon, 597,371 customers remained without power - down from a peak of 1.1 million after Ida.

There are 30,000 linemen from 32 states working to restore power in Louisiana.

Edwards also said 3,560 residents are being sheltered in 23 shelters across the state.

  • Hurricane-affected residents needing shelter may text “lashelter: to 898211 or call 211.
  • Residents living in Hurricane Ida-affected parishes may pregister for DSNAP HERE. Test “ladsnap” to 898211 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Storms make a return just in time for Labor Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for Labor Day, slightly cooler week ahead
An electrical malfunction was blamed for a fire at a home on Oak Forest Ave. in Baton Rouge...
Investigators blame electrical malfunction for house fire shortly after power restored
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2021
Rain chances remain low, but there are a few showers and storms around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon to start Labor Day Weekend, few storms possible in Monday