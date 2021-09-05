Slidell Police Department help rescue dolphin after Hurricane Ida’s storm surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dolphin was in a canal during Hurricane Ida and was rescued Sunday morning.

Slidell Police Department, SeaWorld Rescue partnered with NOAA Fisheries, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Marine Mammal Foundation came out to help assist with the rescue.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted today with the rescue of a dolphin which was trapped in a canal in the Oak Harbor area following Hurricane Ida. The dolphin was transported to a marine facility in Mississippi, where its health will be evaluated before it is eventually released back into the wild. Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of highly trained responders from SeaWorld were able to successfully rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found swimming in a small pond about 9-11 ft. deep in Slidell.

***Update "Operation free Flipper"*** After The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Seaworld, Audubon Nature Institute... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of responders were able to evaluate the animal, confirm it was in good health and safely transported it back into the Gulf.

