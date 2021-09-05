50/50 Thursdays
Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida

Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive a 55% replacement benefit.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive a 55% replacement benefit.

The 18 parishes approved for automatic SNAP replacement benefits are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.

The benefits will automatically be loaded onto recipients’ SNAP EBT cards by September 11.

Recipients in other impacted parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.

The deadline is September 28.

For more information visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

