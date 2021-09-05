FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for Labor Day, slightly cooler week ahead

Temperatures remain hot as we head through the eveneing (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are just a little warmer today for many areas as we have reached the lower to middle 90′s with heat indices back into the triple digits. We do look to get a break in the heat as we head into the new week as a cool front will be pushing through and while it won’t be a great drop in temperatures it will bring lower humidity and a more pleasant feel overall.

Scattered storms around for Labor Day morning (KPLC)

The cool front will be pushing in from the north as we head through the overnight and that will mean our rain chances will be on the rise especially after midnight through the early morning hours. For this evening though any outside plans look to be okay as we don’t see much in the way of rain and it will slowly be cooling in the middle 80′s through early evening. Clouds and rain build through the overnight and that will help to stop the drop in temperatures as morning lows start out in the middle 70′s for many areas with a few lower 70′s sprinkled in the mix. Labor Day itself will feature some sunshine and clouds mixed with afternoon storms possible, so if you are thinking about heading to the lake or the backyard pool just keep an eye out for lightning as that will be a concern with any of the storms.

Storms make a return just in time for Labor Day (KPLC)

Some cooler weather is on the way although it will be just a slight cool down as highs stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 through Wednesday as clouds and showers persist. The front will slide through the area as we head into Tuesday and that will drop our rain chances for Wednesday to isolated storm chances but an overall drier pattern will take shape by late week. During the overnight temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70′s and as we head into Friday morning and next weekend a few upper 60′s can’t be ruled out especially for areas to the north. High pressure builds in and that will keep rain chances on the low side from Thursday right on through next weekend.

High pressure builds in and drys us out (KPLC)

A slight warm up is expected though as we head into next weekend as we see more sunshine in the forecast, but still we will remain close to average for this time of year which is right around 90 degrees. Rain chances remain on the low end through next weekend, but by next week we can expect a few showers and storms to make a return as deeper moisture will make a return. Looking at the tropics Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic and will slide just to the east of Bermuda before moving off to the north. An area of interest coming off the Yucatan has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves to the Northern Gulf Coast, but models don’t do a whole lot with it other than bring in some deeper tropical moisture. Have a great Labor Day and keep an eye to the sky!

Larry continues to move northward and an area to watch in the Gulf (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

