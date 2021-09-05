50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Eight more senior living sites in New Orleans deemed unfit; 5 deaths under investigation

Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation
Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation(NO Health Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans’ Department of Health said it conducted wellness checks at multiple senior living centers in the city, which resulted in evacuating eight facilities deemed unfit for occupancy.

The complexes evacuated were:

  • Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans East
  • St. John Berchman in Gentilly
  • St. Martin Manor in the Warehouse District
  • Nazareth Inn 1 & 2 in New Orleans East (one death)
  • Flint Goodridge Apartments in Milan (two deaths)
  • Christopher Inn in the Marigny (one death)

“I am deeply concerned to have seen the conditions of these private apartment facilities where some of our most elderly and vulnerable community members reside,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

On Friday a death was reported at the Annunciation Inn in the Seventh Ward and Renaissance Place in Algiers. The city ordered a evacuation for those places as well.

Evacuated residents have been looked at by medical professionals and have been taken to facilities appropriate for their conditions. Some have been taken to shelters in North Louisiana and others taken to hospitals for treatment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2021
Rain chances remain low, but there are a few showers and storms around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon to start Labor Day Weekend, few storms possible in Monday
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2021