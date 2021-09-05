Cowboys struggle in home opener, missed opportunities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It wasn’t the result the McNeese Cowboys were looking for in week one. After a back and forth battle against West Florida, it was the Argonauts who came out with the 42 to 36 victory.

The Cowboys struck first early, but when the second quarter came around the Argonauts were able to take advantage of penalties and made big plays down the stretch to help put them over the top. However, the difference in this game came down to the missed opportunities on special teams.

“It’s unacceptable to miss three PAT’s and a field goal,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “Those types of things will put you in a bad position for a year or an entire season if you’re not able to capitalize and get better from that.”

The offense went six for eight in scoring opportunities led by Cody Orgeron who went 31 of 47 for 367 passing yards and three scores. Although they were resilient, it wasn’t enough to overcome West Florida’s potent offense.

“Just keep fighting man. West Florida’s scoring and we have to go down and match them too our defense is fighting,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “In a lot of games, they’ve had our back in every single game too so we just had to pull our part and go out there and match them and put the ball in the end zone and do what we can.”

The Cowboy’s offense kept responding despite the defense’s struggles. Being able to hang with a defending national champion is something to take note of.

“There were some bright spots there. You know with 36 points you should be in position and contention to win those games and with six points left on the field,” Wilson said. “So, that gets you 40 plus points and so you do those things you should have every opportunity to win the game no matter who you’re playing and so I thought our offense was resilient.”

Defensively, the Cowboys struggled and committed costly penalties on third-down situations that gave the Argonauts new life on long drives. Colby Richardson says it all comes down to just making the play.

“We just played the way we had to play,” said Richardson. “I mean we try to play as hard as possible and when the plays came we just told everybody when the play comes your way you gotta make the play. So all that would set us up for good so that was my mentality that’s what everybody else’s mentality on the team to actually make plays so we tried to make the plays as they came towards us.”

