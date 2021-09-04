SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2021.

Mark Wayne Guillory, 58, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rebecca Ann Williams, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); criminal trespass; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule III Narcotic; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; illegal possession of stolen things; theft less than $1,000.

Steven Sean Willis, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

Carroll James Breaux, 55, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Matthew Wayne Dixon, 36, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; attempted simple burglary (2 charges).

Christopher Louis Guillotte, 40, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Gerald Dwayne Ryan, 51, Sulphur: Probation detainer (2 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; direct contempt of court; operating vehicle while license is suspended; careless operation; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Joshua Craig English, 43, Vinton: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obstruction of justice.

Gerald Wayne Vincent, 51, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; partial reimbursement by indigents.

Stephen Wayne Lee, 57, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court; criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Wilford Donnell Goodwin, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Starks: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation.

Justen Paul Harris, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Ty Kane Savant, 21, Kinder: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Chadwick Glen Nichols, 43, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Luis Fernandez, 21, Houston, TX: Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; federal detainer; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

