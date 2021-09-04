Lake Charles man found guilty of rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been found guilty of rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Eddie Lee O’Brien II, 27, was found guilty as charged on one count first degree rape and one count indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said O’Brien sexually abused the victim multiple times, and that the victim was 12 years old at the time of the crimes.

O’Brien faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on the first degree rape conviction. Sentencing for O’Brien will be held Sept. 24 before Judge David Ritchie.

Assistant District Attorneys Hope Buford and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the DA’s Office.

