FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon to start Labor Day Weekend, few storms possible in Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect start to our weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine, but that has come with the price of a very hot afternoon as temperatures have reached the lower to middle 90′s in many locations. Shower and storm activity has been very limited with thanks to high pressure off to our north and east and that is keeping some slightly drier air in place.

Outdoor plans this evening will be just fine as showers and storms remain limited with the best chance remaining along the coast with a slight sea breeze in play. Temperatures will also slowly be falling and much like the last several evenings middle 80′s can be expected for early evening and lower 80′s with a few upper 70′s for areas inland my midnight. Waking up on Sunday morning expect our lows to be in the lower 70′s for areas inland and middle 70′s for areas along and south of I-10. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow us to heat up relatively quickly as we can expect highs once again to be in the lower and middle 90′s. Rain chances remain low as well, but a few more storms will be possible as the sea breeze works its way farther inland, but even with that most of us stay on the drier side so outdoor activities will be good it will just be hot.

Looking at Labor Day itself the return of scattered showers and storms looks likely as we are tracking a cool front pushing in from the north, while deeper tropical moisture works its way in from the south. There are some questions as to if the system will develop or not as the National Hurricane Center is highlighting the area for a 30% potential for development over the next 5 days. I want to stress that even if something is forms it will be relatively weak and it will be more of a rain chance than anything for us. We’ll keep an eye on it over the next few days, but regardless scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast through Tuesday before rain chances slowly begin to diminish over time. There is some good news as it may bring some slightly cooler temperatures as well as dew points, which will give us some slight relief from all of this heat.

Taking a longer range look at the end of next and into next weekend temperatures for the afternoons look to hold steady as we are in the lower 90′s with a few upper 80′s possible in a few locations thanks to the drier air in place. That will also mean we have lower rain chances in the mix from Thursday through next Sunday so it will be great weather to get out and enjoy all the fresh air. A few disturbances will try and work their way in towards the end of the next 10 days and that may spark a stray shower or storm, but overall a drier second half looks likely. As we look at the tropics we have Larry who is now a Major Hurricane and will be moving over the open waters of the Atlantic. Another area of disturbed weather ha a 30% chance of developing as we head into next week and that looks to move into the Gulf. For now there is no threat and we will monitor the system, but it will increase our rain chances through next week. Enjoy the nice weather ahead for Sunday as we watch for storms returning on Labor Day.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

