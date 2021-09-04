50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Electric heads to Houma to help restore power

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The story continues for neighbors helping neighbors. Beauregard Electric sent a crew of their lineman to assist in restoring power to Southeast Louisiana residents.

“We understand that having electricity is so vital to getting back on that road to recovery for a community,” said Danielle Tilley with Beauregard Electric.

It was an early morning for Beauregard Electric lineman as they headed to Houma to help restore power.

“They will be out there and rehanging wire, resetting poles and cutting trees off of poles,” Tilley said.

Their help actually began earlier this week.

“The SLECA office sustained extensive damage. They had water in their building. They lost their roof, so earlier this week we sent water, snacks, tarps, generators, building material,” Tilley said.

BECi is part of the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association.

“If there is a co-op anywhere within a country or a region that has a natural disaster, or in our case a hurricane, we always send people to help,” Tilley said.

Coming from a community hit hard by a natural disaster just the year before, these lineman know how crucial their help can be.

“Even if we didn’t have this principal that we operate by, we would always help out because it’s very vital for us to get that help when we are in that situation,” Tilley said.

