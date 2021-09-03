TDL Week 1: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football is back!

KPLC will have scores from all Southwest Louisiana’s games HERE.

And once the games are done, join us for highlights on Touchdown Live on KPLC 7 News at 10:15 p.m. Then, for even more highlights, join us on Facebook and online for Touchdown Live Overtime at 11 p.m.

And, tell us what game you’re watching by sending us a photo HERE.

GSync Web Embeds You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.