TDL Week 1: Scores and highlights

KPLC 7News Touchdown Live Week 3
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football is back!

KPLC will have scores from all Southwest Louisiana’s games HERE.

And once the games are done, join us for highlights on Touchdown Live on KPLC 7 News at 10:15 p.m. Then, for even more highlights, join us on Facebook and online for Touchdown Live Overtime at 11 p.m.

And, tell us what game you’re watching by sending us a photo HERE.

