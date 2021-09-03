TDL Week 1: Fall 2021 season is underway
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 high school football season is here with a few games being played on Thursday night, but the bulk of the anticipated week one match-ups will be played tomorrow night.
Here are the final scores and highlights from Thursday night’s games.
THURSDAY:
Vinton 54, Elton 19
Grand Lake 27, Pickering 6
Westlake 33, DeQuincy 15
FRIDAY: (All Games start at 7 p.m.)
5A
Barbe at LaGrange
West Monroe at Sam Houston
Pineville at Sulphur
4A
South Beauregard at DeRidder
Leesville at Jennings
3A
LCCP at Germantown High School (Mississippi)
St. Louis at Crowley
2A
Welsh at Kinder
Oakdale at St. Edmund
Oberlin at Rosepine
1A
LaSalle at East Beauregard
Merryville at Pine Prairie
