TDL Week 1: Fall 2021 season is underway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 high school football season is here with a few games being played on Thursday night, but the bulk of the anticipated week one match-ups will be played tomorrow night.

Here are the final scores and highlights from Thursday night’s games.

THURSDAY:

Vinton 54, Elton 19

Grand Lake 27, Pickering 6

Westlake 33, DeQuincy 15

FRIDAY: ( All Games start at 7 p.m. )

5A

Barbe at LaGrange

West Monroe at Sam Houston

Pineville at Sulphur

4A

South Beauregard at DeRidder

Leesville at Jennings

3A

LCCP at Germantown High School (Mississippi)

St. Louis at Crowley

2A

Welsh at Kinder

Oakdale at St. Edmund

Oberlin at Rosepine

1A

LaSalle at East Beauregard

Merryville at Pine Prairie

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.