SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2021.

Donovan Demond Roane, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; out of state detainer; failure to register as a sex offender.

George Antoine Ledoux Jr., 62, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken reflectors on bicycles.

Austin Tylor Mott, 62, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous chemical substances; being in a park after hours.

Gregory Wayne Duhon, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corderius Dewayne Jones, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Moses Alexander Leday Dines, 26, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Desmond Jamal Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no stop lamps or turn signals on motor vehicle.

John Patrick Thomas, 49, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; violation of a drug-free zone.

Ashley Ann Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael James Fodrie, 47, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

