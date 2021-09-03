Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

Those are all feelings people might experience following Hurricane Laura.

“Immediately after the storms, what people are worried about are their basic needs: Food, water, shelter, clothing,” said Executive Director for Imperial Calcasieu HSA, Tanya McGee.

But the question remains, what can happen once those needs are met?

“It’s usually not until post-disaster, like six to nine months down the road, once you have all your basic needs met, but that actual mental part of it kicks in right, so the anxiety, the depression.,” said McGee.

Here in Southwest Louisiana, those feelings might not come as a stranger to many following Hurricane Laura.

As she explains, there is a program that is here to help those who have been affected by Laura.

“The office of behavioral health out of the Louisiana Department of Health, in collaboration with our agency, Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, implemented the Louisiana spirit program.”

A program she says is free.

“It’s very important that people know about this service, because again, a lot of folks unless they’ve had some kind of pre-diagnosed mental health condition or substance abuse problem, they don’t necessarily recognize those symptoms in themselves.”

While the program provides people with screenings and triage, educational classes, and techniques to help, she says, if someone requires longer-term help, they refer them to the Imperial Calcasieu Organization.

“We’ve got licensed staff, licensed clinical social workers and psychiatrists and nurse practitioners who can help those people if they’re kind of suffering for the long haul,” she said.

These services are only here for a certain amount of time.

McGee said it should be funded through December.

She also mentioned that the state is also working to get the program to Southeast Louisiana.

For more information, you can visit their website, or you can text “REACHOUT” to their crisis text line at 74174.

