Locals ramp up donations and efforts to feed and care for Ida victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Locally, efforts continue to help evacuees staying here and others still in Southeast Louisiana. The needs are wide and varied for those returning to communities devastated by Hurricane Ida.

So far, gasoline, tarps and roofing nails seem to be most in demand.

Pujo Street Cafe cooked up red beans and rice for distribution to evacuees, while Water’s Edge Church made deliveries to those in need of a healthy meal.

“We cooked about 50 plate lunches, it was red beans and rice, green beans and cornbread,” Zach Aymond with Pujo Street Cafe said. “We had so many people come out from all over to help us in the aftermath of Hurricane laura - we just wanted to do something to help out.”

A family of six, from Raceland near Houma, is staying at a local motel. They say their health problems prevent them from returning home yet.

”I have to do breathing treatments every now and then,” Gretchen Verdon said. “He’s got a pacemaker, he’s had a stroke. Healthwise, if they were to get hurt, there’s no hospitals over there.”

“We going to try to head tomorrow if we can find a room closer that has electricity and water,” Verdon said.

Ten-year-old Kayleigh said it’s been quite an experience.

“Stressful and anxiety-filled, because I have been stressed almost this whole time - I couldn’t do anything,” Kayleigh said.

While other groups help here, others venture east. Catholic Charities’ truck, “Big Joe” already made one load. Sister Miriam MacLean says they find gasoline and roofing materials most in demand.

“They’re going to have a long-term need for tarps and nails especially, so that’s probably the thing we’re most in need of right now,” Sister Miriam said.

Sister Miriam added that those with roof damage need the 2 x 4 boards used to keep tarps in place.

Jesse and Kylee Vidrine, from Boudreaux’s New Drug Store, agree. After stopping in Chalmette they gave away gasoline, ice and hot dogs.

Kylee says gas lines were four hours long and dangerous, because people were looting and stealing. She says most have police guards now.

Both Boudreaux’s and Catholic Charities are collecting items they plan to transport soon.

