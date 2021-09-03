Lafourche Parish residents deal with Hurricane Ida damage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So much of Louisiana faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane ida. One of the hardest hit places was Lafourche Parish.

Over turned boats surface along the bayou, and power lines cross like spider webs.

“It’s like watching a movie, you know, it wasn’t real,” said Larose resident Albert Bias. “It didn’t seem real. It really didn’t.”

Residents like Bias who rode out the storm say its something they’ll never forget.

“I watched every episode of that storm from start to finish, and it was bad,” Bias said.

The storm howled through Larose for nearly eight hours with winds upwards of 147 mph.

“The wind started coming from the east, and it’s blowing the doors in, and my wife is pushing on the doors, and I’m trying to nail boards on them,” said Cut Off resident Ned Chersmie. “Then the wind changes to the the other direction, and then we on the other side of the house boarding up stuff from the inside, but all in all it was an experience.”

Chersmie says now his family is having to sleep in tents outside since their home is now damaged.

Hurricane Ida’s eye came through Southeast Louisiana, and in Lafouche Parish, many homes are now gone, and blue tarps are are covering roofs.

“I see a lot of other homes that are surrounding me demolished. You know the mobile homes, I mean demolished,” Bias said. “You know, people can’t even come back to their homes. They got to find somewhere else to go. You don’t have anything.”

Despite all the damage, Bias said he tries to stay positive.

“We are here, ya know? I mean all the material things can be replaced, but you know I thank God that we’re still living, but a lot of people lost so much,” Bias said. “A lot of people are in bad shape. A lot of people don’t have anything.”

