Human services department to sponsor Family Day Care Home Food Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana State Department of Education, announced it will again sponsor the Family Day Care Home Food Program.

The program helps those who provide child care in their homes pay the cost of feeding each child two meals and one snack for each day of care, according to the police jury. Daycare providers must be approved for participation in the program, according to the police jury.

The police jury said residents of Calcasieu, Allen, Jefferson Davis and Beauregard parishes are eligible to participate in the program if they are currently providing childcare services to children up to 12 years of age in their homes; however, homes must also meet State of Louisiana fire and safety standards.

People with disabilities who require alternative means of communication (such as braille, large print, audiotape or sign language) should contact the local or state agency where they applied for benefits, according to the police jury.

Residents who are hearing impaired or who have any speech disorders may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Services at 800-877-8339, and additional program information can be provided in languages other than English, according to the police jury.

For discrimination complaints, residents can visit usda.gov/oascr and fill out the USDA Program discrimination complaint form, according to the police jury. For a complaint form, call 866-632-9992, email program.intake@usda.gov or fax 202- 690-7442, according tot he police jury.

The police jury said residents can also write letters to the USDA and provide all information requested on the form. According to the police jury, residents should mail forms to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Director, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.

To apply for services or for more information, call Human Services at 337-721-4030. You can also visit HERE.

