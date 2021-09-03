50/50 Thursdays
Housing Authority gives update on hurricane-damaged units

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Housing Authority sustained serious damage from Hurricane Laura to a substantial amount of its public housing units only adding to the demand for housing in the Lake Area.

“If we got hit with another good-size storm, we would be hurting,” said Ben Taylor with the Lake Charles Housing Authority

With 1,000 residents on the waiting list for public housing, it is safe to say housing is critically low in Lake Charles.

“There was no housing here for them to go to, so they generally had to go out of town. We’ve got people living as far away as Alaska,” Taylor said.

The unmet housing supply and demand issue is forcing residents out of town. Taylor said they can’t catch a break.

“Oh yes, the need is very high, and it hasn’t slacked off,” Taylor said.

LCHA has nearly 1,000 unlivable units in all eight of the housing administered programs that were damaged in the many natural disasters to hit the area.

“We have entered into contracts and re-roofed some of the units. We have got a renovation contract coming up at Willow Manor. We have roofing bids at Woodway Park and Grienwich Village,” Taylor said.

The housing authority expects construction on damaged units to be completed by the end of the year.

