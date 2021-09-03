Honoring fallen service members

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Businesses around the country have been honoring the 13 fallen heroes in Afghanistan.

In a Lake Charles pub known for its cheer and loud conversations, a table sat in silence.

The glasses sat still, not to be drank from or used in toasts.

“For these guys, they put it all on the line, fought for their country,” said 24-year-old Logan Perry.

There were 13 chairs, all empty, to remind people of those who recently lost their lives while ending America’s longest war.

“We are here today to honor the brave souls that died in Afghanistan,” said Veteran Carl Berryhill.

Beyond the chairs, veterans filled MacFarlane’s Celtic Pub Friday to honor those who died.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to own this restaurant to where we can show our respect to the fallen and to those that are here today and yet to come,” said MacFarlane’s Celtic Pub owner James Bittner.

With every veteran a different story.

For the 10-year navy veteran, Joline Sagona, the fallen heroes hit extremely close to home.

“It’s very important to me because of the 13 that have fallen are the age of my daughter and nephews. It’s real dear to my heart. It could’ve easily been my child or my nephew,” said veteran

For U.S. marine veteran, Carl Berryhill, he hopes that the people understand their sacrifices.

“Not everyone understands why we go there but hopefully they can have some kind of understanding as to why went and why we made those sacrifices,” Carl Berryhill said.

Veteran Herman Lazare had a heartfelt message.

“My prayers go out to their parents and the friends of all that have fallen,” said veteran Herman Lazare.

Beyond the kind words were the empty chairs at empty tables and grief shared by strangers for heroes they share an incredible bond with even though they’ve never met.

To honor our fallen heroes, they reserved a table for the 13 men and women who were brave enough to fight.

Table Set for 13 – Representing the 13 Fallen Soldiers in Afghanistan.

Salt –Representing the tears of friends and family of fallen soldiers.

Single Red Rose – Representing the life of the soldier and their friends and families who miss them.

Slices of Lemon – Representing the bitter fate of those who will never return.

Upside down wineglass - Representing the soldier who cannot toast with us at this time.

Empty Chair – Representing they are no longer with us.

White Tablecloth – Representing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms.

Candle – Representing the light of hope which lives in our hearts and illuminate their way home.

