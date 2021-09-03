50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship off Grand Isle

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Isle, LA (KPLC) - A 64-year-old crew member on a fishing vessel is in critical condition after he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark off the coast of Grand Isle Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. from personnel aboard the fishing vessel Moon Glow stating a crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury. Officials say the vessel was approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species, officials say.

Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter responded to the scene. When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

A nice weekend ahead as we see sunshine and low rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with lower rain chances for Labor Day Weekend, few storms return next week
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Human services department to sponsor Family Day Care Home Food Program
The Coast Guard evacuated a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of Grand Isle after he was...
Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 3, 2021 - State continues to see decrease in hospitalizations, Region 5 sees increase of 17