FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain and slightly less humid for the holiday weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another sweltering morning as we kick off our Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots along with some haze from very faint wildfire smoke will likely make for another vivid sunrise just before 7:00 a.m. Lots of sunshine returns with high temperatures this afternoon topping out in the lower to middle 90s and heat index readings around 103 to 105.

The chance of more pop-up afternoon thunderstorms this afternoon will return as well with a slightly less coverage of rain than previous day. Today’s rain chances are reduced to 30%. Looking at the weekend, a push of slightly drier air in the middle layer of the atmosphere will further limit rain chances for Saturday and Sunday as the forecast remains mostly sunny with a mere 20% chance of rain both days.

An approaching front on Labor Day will send the rain chances back up for SW Louisiana but with the front never actually moves through, stalling to our north. We’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. Models show another front later next week moving through on Thursday. This front looks to make it all way through and send lower humidity and slightly cooler nights by the second half of next week

We’re continuing to watch a slight chance of tropical develop in the southwestern Caribbean over the next 5 days, but there are no clear signs that this would become a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on but with little worry at this time. In addition, Hurricane Larry continues to gain strength over the open water of the Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. The next few weeks are climatologically the busiest part of hurricane season, so we still have a long way to go.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

