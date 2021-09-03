FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with lower rain chances for Labor Day Weekend, few storms return next week

Friday Night Football is back (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hot and sunny end to our work week as temperatures have climbed back into the lower and middle 90′s as we have seen plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Our rain chances have remained on the lower end as some slightly drier air has worked its way into the area and that will be sticking around as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

For those who have evening plans it looks to be a great one as temperatures slowly fall through the evening into the middle 80′s and by late evening we will be back into the lower 80′s. High school football has started back and maybe you are heading to the game, you’ll want to dress cool and take plenty of water to help stay cool and hydrated. A quiet evening other than a stay shower or storm along the coast for Southwest Louisiana will turn into a nice Saturday morning with lows starting in the middle 70′s for southern areas and lower 70′s for areas inland. Saturday will feature a hot afternoon ahead with mostly sunny afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 90′s. It will be a hot one for the McNeese Football home opener against West Florida that kicks off at Noon, make sure to break out the sunscreen as we see plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or storm will be possible though the afternoon, but high pressure will be close enough that it keeps our rain chances to a minimum.

Through Sunday and into Labor Day the pattern doesn’t change too much as high pressure continues to remain close, but winds will turn a little more southerly with time and that could allow for a few isolated storms to make a return for Monday afternoon. Temperatures over the course of the next few days remain in the lower 90′s with a slight cool down possible into the middle to end of the week as more clouds and showers will be possible. Rain chances do remain on the low side with just isolated storms around through next Thursday. Humidity looks to take a slight break by the end of the week as a weak boundary tries to push through, but it won’t lead to much of a cool down.

Looking long range the pattern stays relatively the same as high pressure will begin to build in from the west and that will help to minimize rain chances through the end of next week and into next weekend. Taking a quick glance at the tropics we have Hurricane Larry, which is forecast to continue to mover over the open waters of the Atlantic and strengthen into a Major Hurricane by next week. We also have an area of interest near the southern Yucatan that has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days and could move into the Southern Gulf by next week. Something we will keep a close watch on of course, but as of now no threat to the Northern Gulf at this time. For now enjoy the wonderful weekend ahead, but make sure to stay cool!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.