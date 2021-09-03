FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FEMA is providing many different types of help to Hurricane Ida survivors.
One of the available forms of assistance right now is Critical Needs Assistance, which can provide a one-time award of up to $500 to eligible survivors. Housing assistance is also available to eligible survivors.
To be eligible, survivors need to be residents of a parish that was included in the federal disaster declaration, and need to first apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling (800) 621-3362.
You can apply for FEMA aid if you live in the following parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- LaFourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
Once someone has applied for FEMA assistance, the case will be reviewed.
