50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Metairie.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Clearview Parkway on Sept. 3.

A driver allegedly shot and killed another driver in line for gas at Chevron.

Two drivers got into an argument, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other driver dead.

A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.(JPSO)

“It is unbelievable that people can’t act like adults in this situation...I’ve expressed some things today but’s ridiculous, my deputies are coming from place to place to place, but hostilities are high around here; for anybody to bring a gun to a gas station, it’s not needed,” said Sheriff Lopinto.

He added, “We are going to do our best and I have no doubt that we are going to solve this crime, but nobody needs to lose their life over gas today, and this is what it comes down to.

The investigation is still ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

According to the ad, the proceeds of a bond issue of up to $10 million would be loaned to Lake...
VIDEO: St. Louis High seeking up to $10 million loan for construction
Honoring fallen service members
Honoring fallen service members
Honoring fallen service members
Honoring fallen service members
A nice weekend ahead as we see sunshine and low rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with lower rain chances for Labor Day Weekend, few storms return next week