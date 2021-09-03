50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Unrestrained driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash on I-10

The driver, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead...
The driver, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Senegal.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unrestrained driver died in Calcasieu Parish Thursday after striking the trailer of a Peterbilt on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop D were notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 near mile marker 5, just east of US Hwy 90 (Exit 4) in Calcasieu Parish, at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 2, according to Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

The crash claimed the life of the driver whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Senegal.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2002 Ford Expedition was traveling west on I-10 in the left lane of travel, according to Senegal.

For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed the center dashed line and traveled off the right side of the roadway, according to Senegal.

Senegal said after leaving the roadway, the Ford struck the trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway due to mechanical problems.

The driver, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, and a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal.

Senegal said Troop D has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

This family is from Raceland and says they cannot go home until electricity and water are...
Locals ramp up donations and efforts to feed and care for Ida victims
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Thursday (Sept. 2) the deaths...
Fox 8 Exclusive: Nursing home evacuee exposes conditions inside Independence center where at least 4 died
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Four dead as nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida
The City of Lake Charles and the United Way of Southwest Louisiana have made it their mission...
United Way and City of Lake Charles challenging community to raise $50k for SELA