Unrestrained driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unrestrained driver died in Calcasieu Parish Thursday after striking the trailer of a Peterbilt on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop D were notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 near mile marker 5, just east of US Hwy 90 (Exit 4) in Calcasieu Parish, at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 2, according to Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

The crash claimed the life of the driver whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Senegal.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2002 Ford Expedition was traveling west on I-10 in the left lane of travel, according to Senegal.

For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed the center dashed line and traveled off the right side of the roadway, according to Senegal.

Senegal said after leaving the roadway, the Ford struck the trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway due to mechanical problems.

The driver, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, and a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal.

Senegal said Troop D has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.