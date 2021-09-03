Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 3, 2021 - State continues to see decrease in hospitalizations, Region 5 sees increase of 17

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past 7 days, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported 17,104 new COVID-19 cases statewide, and it has reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days in Region 5.

Over the past 7 days, the LDH has reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, and it has reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days in Region 5.

Statewide, there continues to be a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations; however, Region 5 saw an increase of 17 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,625 new cases.

· 51 new deaths.

· 2,254 patients hospitalized (148 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 226 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 158 patients hospitalized (17 more than previous update).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 124 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 59 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 94 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 30 active cases among staff members.

