COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 3, 2021 - State continues to see decrease in hospitalizations, Region 5 sees increase of 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past 7 days, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported 17,104 new COVID-19 cases statewide, and it has reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days in Region 5.

Over the past 7 days, the LDH has reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, and it has reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days in Region 5.

Statewide, there continues to be a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations; however, Region 5 saw an increase of 17 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,625 new cases.

· 51 new deaths.

· 2,254 patients hospitalized (148 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 226 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 158 patients hospitalized (17 more than previous update).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 124 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 59 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 94 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 30 active cases among staff members.

