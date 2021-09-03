Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office helps Ida victims in Lafourche Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement from Calcasieu Parish made their way east to help Hurricane Ida victims in Lafourche Parish.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are stationed in Lockport, working to return the favor from when the deputies there came to help after Hurricane Laura.

“We’re proud to be here,” said Lt. Jude Sonnier with CPSO. “We’ve gotten to interact with some of the residents here, and they kind of remind us of Lake Charles. They’re not crying. They’re not complaining. They assess their damage, and we saw a lot of them today, they’re in their yards, they’re on their roofs, and they’re trying to pick their lives back up.

Lafourche saw a lot of damage from the storm.

*it’s definitely a flash back. It brought back a lot of memories, but we were able to give advice to the residents: ‘Hey, this is what you have to look forward to, and hopefully they can get back to normalcy soon,” Sonnier said.

CPSO deputies are working to assist the law enforcement of Lafourche to help alleviate some of stress following Ida’s aftermath.

“They still have a long road just like we did last year,” Sonnier said. “There’s a lot of damage. They still have a lot of cleanup to do, and it will be a while before they get back to normal.”

Sonnier has a message to those in Southwest Louisiana.

“Just remember how we were helped, and pay it forward,” Sonnier said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they’ll be helping in Southeast Louisiana as long as they’re needed.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.