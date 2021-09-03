50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Attorney General Jeff Landry launches investigation into hundreds taken to warehouse during Hurricane Ida

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from Attorney General Jeff Landry:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has begun an investigation relating to the deaths of four nursing home residents transferred to a Waterbury Companies Inc’s warehouse in Independence for Hurricane Ida.

In a video posted today, Attorney General Landry announced a team of his investigators at the Louisiana Department of Justice is launching a full investigation.

“Our goal will be to determine who decided to move these patients to this apparently unsafe and potentially inappropriate facility. We wish to determine who authorized that these patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who later turned away career staff members of the Louisiana Department of Health when they attempted to look into this situation. And why did the Police Chief and the Sheriff state an investigation was not needed,” said Attorney General Landry. “How exactly did these deaths occur?”

Attorney General Landry expressed concern that his Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Unified Command Group were not informed of the potential patient abuse or neglect until the deaths were announced publicly. Additionally, the Attorney General expressed concern that the Police Chief of Independence and the Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish, both brothers of the Governor, said they do not intend to investigate these deaths.

“This may be a long process; and we are all in the middle of a recovery from Hurricane Ida, which requires our attention,” added Attorney General Landry. “However, we must determine the facts surrounding these tragic deaths.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

A nice weekend ahead as we see sunshine and low rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with lower rain chances for Labor Day Weekend, few storms return next week
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Human services department to sponsor Family Day Care Home Food Program
The Coast Guard evacuated a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of Grand Isle after he was...
Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 3, 2021 - State continues to see decrease in hospitalizations, Region 5 sees increase of 17