50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

60 puppies, dogs headed to new home with help of animal organizations

60 puppies & dogs will head to New York to meet their new families with the help of Northshore...
60 puppies & dogs will head to New York to meet their new families with the help of Northshore Animal League America, Paws 4 Life and other animal shelter organizers.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the help of Paws 4 Life, North Shore Animal League America and other animal shelter organizers, 60 puppies and dogs will head to New York to meet their new families.

If it wasn’t for the collaboration and help of these organizers, those animals would be at risk of being euthanized.

The animals come from shelters in Bossier, Natchitoches, Jefferson, Tyler and Marshall.

“Our mission is to save as many animals as we can, because we believe all animals can be saved and not killed,” said Tanya Wright, president of Paws 4 Life.

Paws 4 Life is a volunteer group committed to saving animals. Along with saving those animals, the organization said they wanted to help people and pets deeply impacted by Hurricane Ida.

With the help of North Shore Animal League America, the organization received hundreds of donations of dog food, cat food, cleaning supplies and more. The league delivered the donations to Paws 4 Life before they head to southeast Louisiana this weekend.

“We have such good friends and family in south Louisiana. We love those folks, and we want to go down and show them love and help them in any way that we can,” Wright said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more on how the organization will help down south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

This legal ad ran in the American Press, Thursday
St. Louis High seeking up to $10 million loan for construction
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
A nice weekend ahead as we see sunshine and low rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with lower rain chances for Labor Day Weekend, few storms return next week
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Human services department to sponsor Family Day Care Home Food Program
The Coast Guard evacuated a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of Grand Isle after he was...
Fisherman bitten by shark after falling off ship