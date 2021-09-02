50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

U.S. Dept. of Energy utilizing Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana, congressman says

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Energy will utilize the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana and other areas of the Gulf Coast affected by Hurricane Ida, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves says.

RELATED: 4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana

Congressman Graves, who represents south Louisiana, says he requested the assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm approved the request Thursday, Sept. 2.

“This is a great step forward in helping to address the closure of the Mississippi River, pipelines shutdown and power outages that are preventing the availability to gasoline to run live-saving generators and vehicles. The next step to this is getting generator or grid power to our refineries,” Graves said.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this news story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida livestream.
LIVE at 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish
Stellar Beans holding collection drive following Hurricane Ida.
Stellar Beans realiza campaña de recolección tras el huracán Ida
Stellar Beans holding collection drive following Hurricane Ida.
Stellar Beans holding collection drive following Hurricane Ida