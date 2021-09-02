United Way donation challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has partnered with the City of Lake Charles to challenge the community to raise $50,000 to help aid in recovery to those affected by Ida in Terrebonne Parish.

“We’re talking about people without immediate shelter, without immediate water, without immediate medical needs. So, if we can help fulfill some of those immediate needs, we can help respond to our brothers and sisters in SELA. I truly believe we’re going to do that because we’ve been there, we were there last year,” said Mayor Nic Hunter

This is why the City of Lake Charles and the United Way of Southwest Louisiana have made it their mission to help.

“We’re asking people of SWLA to help us fill up the civic center with items such as bottled water, cleaning supplies, and things you need to help pick up the debris in your yard,” said President/ CEO of United Way of SWLA Denise Durel.

But that’s just one of the two challenges put to the people of Southwest Louisiana.

“That United Way of South Louisiana actually made a $50,000 contribution to our Hurricane Laura fund and so we want to intern be able to give that back to them. So we have a challenge going on right now where we’re looking for 50 businesses who can each give 1-thousand dollars apiece,” Durel said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.