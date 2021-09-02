SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 1, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 1, 2021.

Freddie Dewayne Owens, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Saige Brett Hessifer, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Charles Smith, 56, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; failure to signal while turning; driving while suspended.

Javontae Moore, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Kaylee Breanne Robinson, 23, Elton: Possession of synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; using multiple-beam road lighting equipment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Chastity Joy McFadden, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Brandon Joseph Antoine, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Malcolm Jamal Martin, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tebra Nicole Hall, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ryan Joseph Conner, 35, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000.

Michaela Jo Gray, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; contempt of court.

Destiny Nicole Williams, 27, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colby James Richard, 28, Sulphur: Bank fraud (3 charges); forgery (3 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more; identity theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Kristian Paul Skinner, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Edward Ellis, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Donovan Demond Roane, 25, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; out of state detainer; failure to register as a sex offender.

