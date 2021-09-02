Stellar Beans holding collection drive following Hurricane Ida.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A year ago, many people in Southwest Louisiana found themselves in need of help following Hurricane Laura.

One year later, many of our neighbors in the east are experiencing the same thing as Hurricane Ida left behind destruction.

“We’ve all been through it, I know they’ve been through it over there, too. But it’s so fresh in our minds of the little things that we needed, we can get together, all of us pulling together as a community, neighbors helping neighbors,” said the owner at Stellar Beans Chelsea Boudreaux.

Neighbors helping neighbors.

Over at Stellar Beans, helping others in times of need does not come as a stranger to them.

“I know the position that we were in after Hurricane Laura, and everything just kind of happened organically of having our community pantry here,” she said. “So if we could do something like that, for our neighbors to the east, we want to do anything that we can to help them because it’s a hard, hard thing.”

And helping is exactly what they’re setting out to do.

“We decided that we wanted to take up collections to help people in need after Hurricane Ida.”

Collecting items ranging from gas cans all the way to bleach, Boudreaux explains how this help can mean a lot to those in need.

“I know, whenever we were going through it every little bit, it just, it filled your heart a little more, you feel like you’re going through this all by yourself, you want the rest of the country to know what you’re going through,” she said. “We’ve been through it, they’ve been through it before, so we’re going to be there to help pick up the pieces.”

She says they’re taking the items to the Slidell area.

“We have some friends over there in Slidell, and they brought us a big truck of things, and we want to return the favor,” She said. “So anything that we get, we’re going to be bringing it over to the Slidell area.”

She did say that they might be visiting the Metairie area as well.

For a list of all the items, they’re accepting, you can click here.

She says you can text Stellar Beans at (337) 602-8441, and they can pick the items up and put them in a safe spot.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.