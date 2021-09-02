50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Memorial Home Health now offering monoclonal antibody infusions

Memorial said if a patient qualifies, a registered nurse will come to their home, administer...
Memorial said if a patient qualifies, a registered nurse will come to their home, administer the infusion and monitor the patient for one hour post-infusion.(Storyblocks)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial says the monoclonal antibody infusion used to treat COVID-19 in high-risk patients is now available through their home health program.

Patients who qualify can receive the infusion in the convenience of their home, and the service is being offered Monday through Friday, according to Memorial.

Patients will need to meet a qualification of being high-risk such as age, pregnancy and/or a chronic health condition, according to Memorial.

Memorial said if a patient qualifies, a registered nurse will come to their home, administer the infusion and monitor the patient for one hour post-infusion.

Patients do not need to meet home health criteria, nor will they be admitted to home health services, according to Memorial. Any insurance policy will be accepted, and there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for the patient, according to Memorial.

Memorial said patients are encouraged to discuss the option with their physician once they receive a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Patients can call 337-494-6444 for more information and assistance in getting an order from their physician, Memorial said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 2, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 1, 2021 - State reports 223 new COVID deaths since Aug. 27, Region 5 reports 17 new deaths
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise