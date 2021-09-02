Memorial Home Health now offering monoclonal antibody infusions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial says the monoclonal antibody infusion used to treat COVID-19 in high-risk patients is now available through their home health program.

Patients who qualify can receive the infusion in the convenience of their home, and the service is being offered Monday through Friday, according to Memorial.

Patients will need to meet a qualification of being high-risk such as age, pregnancy and/or a chronic health condition, according to Memorial.

Memorial said if a patient qualifies, a registered nurse will come to their home, administer the infusion and monitor the patient for one hour post-infusion.

Patients do not need to meet home health criteria, nor will they be admitted to home health services, according to Memorial. Any insurance policy will be accepted, and there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for the patient, according to Memorial.

Memorial said patients are encouraged to discuss the option with their physician once they receive a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Patients can call 337-494-6444 for more information and assistance in getting an order from their physician, Memorial said.

