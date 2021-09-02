Long lines for gas in Southeast Louisiana pushing some to travel to SWLA

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The struggle for gas is going to impact recovery efforts for some time, as the wait to get whatever gas is available in Southern Louisiana is a hot one. Not to mention, the sweltering heat and lack of power for air conditioners or fans

As we know, after a disaster, fuel can be hard to find, so the demand for gas locally is going up.

KPLC stopped at the Loves in Iowa off of I-10 where many were filling up before continuing their travels. Many of those travelers are headed east to help those in need or to return home.

After riding out the storm, some in the southeast part are without power and having to leave. Whatever their reason, they are making their stops in Southwest Louisiana where there’s a wait to get gas.

“Where there is gas, the lines are just atrocious,” Kristie Carrway said while filling up multiple gas cans. “So, it’s just been tough. I’m just trying to do what I can to get back home. So, we’re headed back to Baton Rouge once I fill all these up and get my kids.”

Carrway came to Iowa to get gas and fill up some cans to take back to Baton Rouge with her. She said living just north of Baton Rouge, she’s had on and off power. But she says hopes it will stay on. South of Baton Rouge, in areas like New Orleans, many are headed back to no electricity.

“There’s still no power. So, that’s why I’m filling up here, trying to get gas,” Clarence Cador said as he fueled up to head home to New Orleans.

At the Iowa stop, some travelers were westbound, leaving New Orleans.

“It’s so hot and miserable down there,” Mark Ostrich said. “I don’t know why they are going back - I don’t... why?”

Ostrich said knowing it could be weeks until power is restored, he’s not sure why the interstate is packed heading east. Gov. John Bel Edwards did warn residents to not return home yet in areas hit hard by Ida, as there may be no power or running water.

Though, for the people who are still in the area directly impacted by Ida, those like Thomas Nunn and Austin Beer are headed that way to help.

“We got about four cases of the little small waters, we got chips, we got like Vienna sausage,“ Beer said.

“Ravioli, beef jerky and stuff - just kind of seeing where we can help out and kind of help put back some of those homes and stuff,” Beer said. “And also give that food and water to those people that are in need.”

Making the 14 hours from Amarillo, Texas, to Southeast Louisiana, two people told us they’re careful to fill up where they can.

