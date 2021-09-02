Local business starts fundraiser for SELA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana is no stranger to the devastation that is brought on in the aftermath of a hurricane.

That’s why several businesses have hit the ground running when it comes to helping those in Southeast Louisiana.

Folks at a small DeRidder store decided they wanted to help the people in Southeast Louisiana.

What started out as a small idea has now grown into over $15,000 and counting.

“We met so many people in Southeast Louisiana after Laura hit from Hammond, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Houma those areas all came here to help us. So, we really just want to return that favor to them,” said Co-owner of Nothing Fancy Dance Wear and Boutique Airel Perkins.

So, they designed a shirt and took to social media.

“What started out as a little t-shirt that we thought was going to raise maybe a couple hundred, a thousand dollars if that for some water for our neighbors in SELA has kinda grown,” Perkins said.

Its grown so much they’ve decided to place the funds into the hands of their trusted law enforcement.

“This thing is two parts, it’s donated supplies and part of the money they’ve raised will be used to buy more supplies and they were also generous enough to purchase some groceries for the chief and I because we’re leaving to go to Houma tomorrow to cook for Houma’s Sheriff’s Office and the law enforcement agencies that are in that parish,” said Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

For Mayor Misty Clanton, this effort is typical of her community.

“I’m not surprised, I tell people all of the country when I’m able to talk to people is the thing that makes DeRidder different is our people. We come together in a time of need for our own community, so I’m not surprised we’d come together to support another community,” said DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton.

For more information about how to donate or purchase a shirt, click here.

