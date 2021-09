Autoplay Caption

Tangipahoa Parish, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is speaking in Tangipahoa Parish at 5:15 p.m. today after visiting St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Tangipahoa parishes, all of which were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The briefing will be livestreamed on this page.

