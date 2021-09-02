50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles City Council appoints drainage manager

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council took another big step to improve the city’s drainage at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Flooding is a problem many Lake Area residents face.

“We had an imperfect drainage system,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “That imperfect system has been even more compromised after what we have been through in the last year.”

That’s why it was an easy decision for city council members to approve appointing a drainage program manager.

“We need a professional engineering company to make sure we are doing things right and to make sure that we are doing things in the order they should be done,” Mayor Hunter said.

The city recently approved the mayor’s request to borrow $20 million to expedite drainage repairs. Mayor Hunter said that the city hopes hiring a professional will be more proactive in solving the city’s drainage problem.

“For instance, we may encounter an underground pipe that needs more than cleaning out, or it may be completely collapsed,” Mayor Hunter said. “It might need to be replaced by a larger pipe. Those are all things this program manager can recommend.”

The city approved the bid from CSRS Incorporated.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Cicis pizza provides for SELA
Cici’s Pizza provides for evacuees effected by Hurricane Ida
City Council appoints drainage manager
City approves drainage manager
Long lines at gas stations all across Southern Louisiana
Long lines for gas in Southeast Louisiana pushing some to travel to SWLA
What started out as a small idea has now grown into over $15,000 and counting.
DeRidder boutique raises over $15k for SELA