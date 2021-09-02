Lake Charles City Council appoints drainage manager

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council took another big step to improve the city’s drainage at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Flooding is a problem many Lake Area residents face.

“We had an imperfect drainage system,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “That imperfect system has been even more compromised after what we have been through in the last year.”

That’s why it was an easy decision for city council members to approve appointing a drainage program manager.

“We need a professional engineering company to make sure we are doing things right and to make sure that we are doing things in the order they should be done,” Mayor Hunter said.

The city recently approved the mayor’s request to borrow $20 million to expedite drainage repairs. Mayor Hunter said that the city hopes hiring a professional will be more proactive in solving the city’s drainage problem.

“For instance, we may encounter an underground pipe that needs more than cleaning out, or it may be completely collapsed,” Mayor Hunter said. “It might need to be replaced by a larger pipe. Those are all things this program manager can recommend.”

The city approved the bid from CSRS Incorporated.

