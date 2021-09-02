Ida evacuees in Bastrop share emotional stories

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More Hurricane Ida evacuees have arrived in Northeast Louisiana. Evacuees in Bastrop are sharing some very emotional stories that can nearly bring you to tears.

Nearly 200 evacuees arrived in the old Walmart on East Madison Ave. It’s been converted into a shelter and inside it’s packed with stories of fear and uncertainty. Evacuees are still trying to grasp their new reality after Hurricane Ida. Lisa Norris is an evacuee who talks about her dire circumstances that lasted for hours.

“Well, I sat in the car for like 15 hours, and the house I was staying in was demolished from the hurricane,” said Norris.

She says she went to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe. She was treated and then evacuated by bus to Bastrop. Now, nearly 200 strangers are her roommates for who knows how long, including Renne Harold who has lost everything.

“We need your prayers food, clothes, and finances or whatever you are able to do for us. We are still in distress, we barely have any money clothes or food,” said Harold.

Hugs become the welcome greeting here as they bond in the midst of tragedy. Harold says she planned to evacuate with her friend but they got separated and now she’s alone and worried about her friend’s safety.

“My best friend, Tyrone Jenkins, is missing, I don’t know where he is. That’s putting me under distress. He had no water or lights at the time of me separating from him,” said Harold.

She says to make matters worse, she was supposed to go to Alexandria, but since it’s full they were brought to Bastrop. So no one will know how to find her, especially without a phone. Tod Maxwell the Regional Coordinator for Region 8 and 9 says they didn’t have a choice because the shelter in Alexandria couldn’t accommodate more evacuees.

“It was the need on how fast shelters were filling up. When shelters start filling up they start diverting buses to the next available shelter that has space available,” he said.

Officials say the Bastrop shelter could handle more evacuees but due to COVID-19 and social distancing, they can’t add more people. Maxwell says they’ll stay here until it’s safe for them to return home.

